Connor Goldson: Rangers defender believes it is positive that racism is being more openly discussed

Rangers defender Connor Goldson believes it is a positive sign that racism and inequality are being discussed more openly following George Floyd's killing, while he also feels the conversations are taking place more frequently.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died while being restrained by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, with videos filmed by bystanders showing Chauvin's knee pressed into his neck and back for more than nine minutes as he gasped for breath.

Floyd's death has sparked a lot of soul searching, in sport and in the wider community, something Goldson feels is crucial if positive changes are to be made, as players continue to face abuse on social media.

"I think it's [racism] got more visible, in both senses. I think the world's becoming more aware of it," Goldson told Sky Sports News.

"I look at Sky Sports, for example, and I see Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, openly speaking about it on Monday Night Football for long periods of time.

"You see them openly admitting they never used to see the problem but now they are and I think that's only good because it's becoming more visible.

"But it's also becoming more visible in the sense that we are seeing more of it.

"You look at social media and we all see what happened with the boycott but we've said it before, it's not enough.

"It keeps happening every single week and someone is targeted. It's such an easy place to be able to write whatever you want and get away with it.

"I think it's a good thing it is becoming more visible because more people are able to see it, that it's out there and that it happens every single day.

"The more we can start shedding light on it and the more we can talk about it, can only help the education of younger people, my generation, and older people.

"We've come through generations where it's been allowed, it's been accepted and it's gone on for so long that hopefully the next generation can see it clearly and that they can stop it as much as possible."

Brown: No excuse for racist abuse

Goldson's teammate Glen Kamara was the subject of an alleged racist comment during their Europa League game with Slavia Prague earlier this season.

Czech defender Ondrej Kudela subsequently received a 10-match ban - which he is currently appealing - after the incident during the second leg of Rangers' last-16 tie against Slavia at Ibrox on March 18.

Celtic captain Scott Brown - who will join Aberdeen as assistant manager next season - was angered by what he saw and went to speak briefly to Kamara before the Old Firm game with Rangers three days later.

"It doesn't matter who you play for - that should never happen in football," Brown said of the alleged abuse Kamara suffered.

"You should never get racially abused by fans or other players, it's disgusting.

"We have to show that we're all together. I wouldn't like to see that happen to my teammates and I'd expect someone from Rangers to do that [show solidarity] to my teammate as well if it ever happened."

