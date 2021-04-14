Ondrej Kudela: Slavia Prague defender given 10-match ban for 'racist behaviour' towards Glen Kamara

Kudela had been provisionally suspended for one match as UEFA also opened disciplinary proceedings against Kamara over their clash in the Europa League match last month; Kamara alleged he was racially abused by Kudela; Rangers midfielder banned for three games

Rangers' Glen Kamara grapples with Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during their Europa League match at Ibrox on March 18

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been given a 10-match ban by UEFA for "racist behaviour" towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who will serve a three-game suspension.

Kamara alleged he was racially abused by Kudela during Rangers' Europa League last-16 match against Slavia Prague on March 18.

Kudela had been provisionally suspended for one match as UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings, which ruled the Czech Republic international out of Slavia's 1-1 draw at Arsenal last week.

Image: Kamara has been suspended for three games after UEFA found him guilty of assaulting Kudela after the match

He will now be ineligible for the next nine games played by either Slavia in Europe or his country, including this summer's European Championship.

Kamara has been suspended for three UEFA club competition games after he was found guilty of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the match at Ibrox.

Finland international Kamara was furious after Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking the fracas in the final stages of the match.

Kudela had said in a Slavia statement he swore at a Rangers player after being fouled but denied using racist language. Both players can appeal their bans.

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe, who was racially abused on social media after being shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, was banned for four games for "dangerously assaulting another player".

Rangers were also fined a total of €9,000 (£7,800) for improper conduct.