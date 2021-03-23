Police Scotland investigating racism complaint from Rangers following Slavia Prague Europa League clash

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating an incident of alleged racist abuse during the Europa League match between Rangers and Slavia Prague last week.
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara says he was racially abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during the Ibrox encounter.
Slavia have denied the claim and say Kamara punched Kudela after the match, which they have reported to the police.
The police had already confirmed they were investigating that incident and now say they are also looking into the racism allegations, after a complaint from Rangers.
A statement read: "We can confirm we are investigating incidents of alleged racial abuse and a reported assault following the match between Rangers and Slavia Prague at Ibrox on Thursday 18th March.
Trending
- Why Ricky Hatton's son follows him into the ring
- Shaw on form, family, Ole and England
- How Odegaard elevates Arsenal
- Notebook: The Man Utd restructure explained
- 21 questions for Formula 1 2021
- Will Kane beat Shearer's goalscoring record?
- Newcastle's new rock bottom under Bruce?
- Aberdeen set to appoint Glass; Brown favourite for assistant
- Barton opens up on Ibrox spell, Gerrard and Celtic
- Merson Says: Ole's Man Utd rotation puzzling
"Officers are liaising with both clubs and enquires are continuing."
European football's ruling body UEFA are already conducting an investigation into the incidents that occurred during and after the 2-0 Slavia Prague victory that sent them through to the last eight.
The Scotland national team will not take a knee in Thursday's World Cup qualification clash with Austria, but instead stand in solidarity with the fight against racism, and to show their support for Kamara.
Kick It Out reporting racism
Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out
Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.