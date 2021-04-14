Clarence Seedorf believes players should be punished if they deliberately cover their mouth during matches; Seedorf: "When I approach the referee or another player in any sport, you are not allowed to cover your mouth, it has to be a sanction, a yellow card."

Clarence Seedorf: Players who cover their mouth when talking during matches should be sanctioned

Clarence Seedorf believes simple steps could identify incidences of racist abuse on the pitch more easily

Players should be immediately sanctioned if they cover their mouth while talking to an opponent or the referee, Clarence Seedorf has said.

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela covered his mouth when he allegedly racially abused Rangers opponent Glen Kamara during a Europa League tie last month.

Kudela denies racially abusing Kamara but has served a one-match UEFA ban after effectively admitting a lesser charge of insulting the Finn, with the suspension issued "without prejudice" to any ruling the body might make on the racism allegations.

Image: Rangers' Glen Kamara was allegedly racially abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela who covered his mouth

Seedorf, a former Netherlands international and four-time Champions League winner, told a Council of Europe meeting on combating hate speech that stopping players covering their mouths was a simple step which could be taken.

"There is a lot of talk but not enough being done. The need is obvious and very urgent," Seedorf said.

"From a players' perspective, I have seen stuff with players speaking and covering their mouth during matches. There were some racist situations in the last weeks or months where the players among themselves had hate speeches.

"Those things can be very easily attacked by implementing some rules.

Image: Seedorf has proposed sanctions in the form of yellow cards for players who insist on covering their mouths

"When we're talking about sport it has to be completely transparent, so why would I cover my mouth if I need to talk with my adversary?

"If I want to talk to my coach or a team-mate, all fine, but when I approach the referee or another player in any sport, you are not allowed to cover your mouth, it has to be a sanction, a yellow card."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus



If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org