Kemar Roofe: Rangers forward reveals continued racist abuse on social media

Rangers have called on social media companies to “hold the perpetrators to account” after forward Kemar Roofe received more racist abuse on Instagram.

The 28-year-old has highlighted several instances of the racist abuse he has suffered on the social media site since being sent off against Slavia Prague in the Europa League last month.

On Saturday, Roofe posted nine screenshots filled with abusive messages, alongside the caption: "I wonder if you tag @instagram @europaleague in the comments they will see it and take notice?"

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it has suspended a number of accounts for breaking the rules and is continuing to investigate the matter.

🗣️"I'm still getting all the emojis & words now. I'm getting tonnes of messages. I'm not sure when it will stop. What can I do?"



A powerful interview with Rangers forward @roofe who tells @laura_woodsy & Ally McCoist about how he deals with racism on a daily basis #SayNoToRacism — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 26, 2021

Last month, Roofe posted a screenshot filled with racist comments, saying: I could be here all night screenshotting all of these types of comments."

Rangers say social media companies must do more to stop abuse on their platforms, adding "Enough is enough".

A club spokesperson said: "Once again, we see sickening racist abuse being unchallenged by social media companies. It is time for social media platforms to roll their sleeves up and hold the perpetrators to account.

"We will continue to support our player through yet another incident of racist abuse. Enough is enough."

Roofe has previously called on social media companies to step up in their fight against racist accounts on their platforms.

"What I have been getting on social media I am still getting today. I posted a video yesterday and I am getting all of the emojis and words. I am not sure when it is going to stop for me personally, but what can I do? I can't do anything," Roofe said on Sky Sports' Super 6 Podcast.

"It's the people who are in charge, the people that run UEFA. They have to do something about it and punish the perpetrators, otherwise nothing is going to change. Social media owners need to control their platforms, they have created something which you can use for good and evil, but they need to control and manage it.

"It is too easy for people to go on social media and abuse someone else. There is a lot of importance on mental health - some people cannot handle the comments I am getting. Luckily for myself, I can ignore it and go about my business, but there is a lot of people who can't do that. Something needs to be done by the social media owners."

European football's governing body UEFA is still investigating the racist abuse claims made by various Rangers players, including Roofe, following the Europa League tie against Slavia Prague in March.

