Glen Kamara: Scottish Football Association must take meaningful action to help combat racism

Glen Kamara has called on Scottish football to take real action during a summit on racism.

With the Rangers midfielder on international duty with Finland, his lawyer, Aamer Anwar, represented him during Wednesday's meeting, which was set up after he was subjected to alleged racist abuse from Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela.

0:44 Shay Logan reflects on his own experience of racial abuse and the alleged racial abuse of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara

Kamara has experienced further abuse on social media since the incident on March 18 and there were calls for easier ways of reporting such incidents to be set up during talks arranged by the SFA.

Anwar said in a statement: "Glen welcomed the summit, and expressed his gratitude to the many clubs, players and fans that have provided him with unconditional solidarity.

"Like many Black players, Glen said he now wants to see real action not just words or box-ticking exercises.

"For Glen, a player's racist conduct has consequences, it doesn't simply end on the football field for the victim, as others are incited to continue with the racial hatred and bigotry on social media, 24 hours, seven days a week.

3:02 Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson told Sky Sports News the alleged racial abuse of midfielder Glen Kamara may be a tipping point for football authorities to impose stronger sanctions

"Glen said he can walk off the football field, but racism has gone on to invade his personal space on social media, that hate is easily viewed by his family, friends, colleagues and community.

"When Glen plays he feels like he represents not just his family but all those young Black kids who dream of one day playing for their team. Kudela didn't just try to humiliate Glen, but also his mother and family.

"Glen is a young man who comes from a humble background, who has worked so hard to play at Rangers and on the international stage, his mother has sacrificed so much so that his dreams could come true.

"At the meeting with the SFA there was demand for them to have reporting measures for social media abuse, along with robust sanctions against players who engage in racism.

1:10 Czech Republic and West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal says he 'stands by' international team-mate Ondrej Kudela after he was accused of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in a Europa League match for Slavia Prague

"Glen hopes that UEFA would take strong action against Kudela and Slavia Prague, but also that the Scottish Football Association along with all the clubs take responsibility for the conduct of players as well as fans.

"Otherwise, this will keep happening to other Black players like Glen and what message would that send to the next generation who dream that one day that they too, no matter their race or creed can succeed at football if they work hard?"

Both Police Scotland and UEFA are investigating the accusations against Kudela, which he has denied.

Kamara met UEFA's investigating lawyer last Saturday and told him he was still "shaken and deeply upset" and has received further "racist abuse and threats via social media from Slavia Prague fans".

Slavia reported Kamara to police for an alleged post-match assault of Kudela and the Czech club on Wednesday demanded the halt of "escalating biased pressure on UEFA and police officials" by Rangers.

Hate Won't Stop Us

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org