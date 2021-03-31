Slavia Prague say Rangers must end 'bias pressure' over incident involving Glen Kamara and Ondrej Kudela

Slavia Prague chiefs have demanded Rangers put a halt to what they describe as "escalating biased pressure" being applied to UEFA and police investigating the alleged racial abuse of Gers midfielder Glen Kamara.

European football's governing body and Police Scotland are both investigating the incident that took place during the Europa League clash at Ibrox on March 18, when Kamara claims he was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson told Sky Sports News on Tuesday afternoon that he was "in absolutely no doubt over what happened".

3:02 Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson told Sky Sports News the alleged racial abuse of midfielder Glen Kamara may be a tipping point for football authorities to impose stronger sanctions

He added: "You could tell by the reaction from Glen Kamara and [fellow Rangers midfielder] Bongani Zungu that something horrific had been said."

However, Slavia president Jaroslav Tvrdik responded in a lengthy statement on Wednesday afternoon as he claimed Kudela was being treated as if he had already been found guilty.

Slavia began their statement by saying Tvrdik "demands the halt of escalating biased pressure on UEFA and police officials regarding the investigated incidents".

Tvrdik then said: "The pending investigations conducted by the officials of UEFA and the local police have made no findings so far.

"However, our player Ondrej Kudela has already been the subject of a public 'conviction' without any evidence whatsoever. He is a victim of prejudice and a presumption of guilt.

1:10 Czech Republic and West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal says he 'stands by' international team-mate Ondrej Kudela after he was accused of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in a Europa League match for Slavia Prague

"The UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector is still conducting an investigation regarding the incidents in question and has been granted additional time until April 5 to deliver his report.

"We believe in an evidence and law-based process whereby Ondrej and our club both provide necessary cooperation to the respective authorities. We have presented evidence which, in our view, cleanses Ondrej of an unjustified accusation of racism.

"The sad side of the whole matter is that Rangers are trying to cover up overtly aggressive play by their team. During the match itself, our goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar was gravely injured and sustained a frontal sinus fracture.

"Not to mention that there were several other serious fouls against our players and a number of those have remained unpunished. Such behaviour does not belong in the prestigious UEFA Europa League."

0:52 Rangers' Kemar Roofe says he gets racist abuse every day on social media. Roofe was speaking on the Sky Sports Super 6 Podcast

Tvrdik also repeated his claim that Kamara later assaulted Kudela in the Ibrox tunnel after the final whistle.

That incident is also being investigated by Police Scotland and UEFA, with Tvrdik adding: "The club and the player Kudela await the results of a proper and independent investigation of both incidents. We call for calm until then."

Sky Sports News has contacted Rangers but they have declined to comment.

Police Scotland have also been approached by Sky Sports News for comment.

Rangers attend SFA summit meeting

Meanwhile, the SFA held a summit meeting with Scottish Premiership clubs on Wednesday to discuss diversity and inclusion in the game.

Five representatives of Rangers, including club captain James Tavernier, were in attendance.

"This was a very useful exercise and it was pleasing to be able to air my views to the rest of the clubs in the SPFL as well as the SFA," said Tavernier.

"Every black player in our squad had been the victim of racist abuse this season, either online or in the case of Glen Kamara, on the field of play. This is unacceptable and must stop.

"It is vital that football authorities, clubs, government bodies and social media companies work together to educate and empower to ultimately, eradicate hatred from our game and society in general.

"We are keen to continue to engage but highlighted that we need to see clear outcomes from discussions rather than simply ticking a box."