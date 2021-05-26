Eddie Howe remains Celtic preferred manager choice, wants assistants Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone

Eddie Howe remains Celtic's preferred candidate and favourite to become the new manager.

Howe, who left Bournemouth less than a year ago, is keen to take Cherries assistant Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone with him to Parkhead as part of his backroom team.

Howe held "positive" talks with Celtic in March and met the club's majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

John Kennedy has been in interim charge of Celtic since Neil Lennon resigned in February with the club finishing the season 25 points behind champions Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Earlier, Celtic admitted they hoped to have appointed a new manager before launching season ticket renewals.

"We had hoped to have announced the manager before providing this update, and we do intend to finalise the appointment of the next Celtic manager shortly," they said.

Celtic begin their 2021-2022 campaign with a friendly against Preston at Celtic Park on July 17, with the Scottish Premiership season set to begin on July 31.

"We have been encouraged by the recent announcement of crowds at sporting events across Scotland this summer," the statement continued.

"Whilst we cannot guarantee any supporter return to Celtic Park at this stage, with our first home match of the new season being on Saturday, July 17, we must now begin the renewal process to allow us to prepare for a phased and safe return for our supporters."