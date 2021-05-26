Celtic new manager search: Club hoped to name next boss before 2021/22 season ticket renewals

Celtic have expressed regret at failing to appoint a new manager before launching season ticket renewals for the 2021/22 season.

The club released a statement on Wednesday announcing season ticket details for the upcoming campaign, in which they confirmed they intend to finalise an appointment "shortly".

Neil Lennon resigned as Celtic boss in February and was replaced on an interim basis by John Kennedy, with the club finishing the season 25 points behind Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Image: Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been heavily linked with Celtic

Celtic have been heavily linked with Eddie Howe, but the former Bournemouth boss is not close to finalising a deal with any cub as he waits to consider his options over the summer.

"We had hoped to have announced the manager before providing this update, and we do intend to finalise the appointment of the next Celtic manager shortly," a club statement said.

Howe, who left Bournemouth at the end of the 2019-20 season, held "positive" talks with Celtic in March and met the club's majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

0:53 John Kennedy says talk of Howe becoming the new Celtic manager is just speculation and reveals he has made tentative plans for next season

Celtic begin their 2021-2022 campaign with a friendly against Preston at Celtic Park on July 17, with the Scottish Premiership season set to begin on July 31.

"We have been encouraged by the recent announcement of crowds at sporting events across Scotland this summer," the statement continued.

"Whilst we cannot guarantee any supporter return to Celtic Park at this stage, with our first home match of the new season being on Saturday, July 17, we must now begin the renewal process to allow us to prepare for a phased and safe return for our supporters."

The club also confirmed season ticket prices will be frozen for next season, with all holders from last year receiving a £50 retail voucher to thank them for their support.