Celtic: Eddie Howe becoming new manager is just speculation, says interim coach John Kennedy

Interim coach John Kennedy admits this season has been the toughest of his time at Celtic, but insisted all talk of Eddie Howe taking over is just speculation.

Kennedy developed through the Parkhead club's youth academy as a highly-rated defender and was on the books for a decade before retiring at 26 on medical advice.

Since then he has been a scout, youth-team coach, first-team coach and assistant manager at Celtic.

The former defender has been in interim charge since Neil Lennon resigned in February with Old Firm rivals Rangers well on their way to stopping Celtic winning a 10th successive Premiership title and the Hoops ending the season trophyless after previously winning the quadruple domestic treble.

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is still the front-runner for the vacant post but Kennedy has not been told that is the case.

He said: "No, I haven't, apart from hearing it from you guys. It is a lot of speculation. No one has spoken to me in terms of what the plans are for next season with the new management set-up.

"So I don't know who they are talking to or who the options are, the club are working through and will confirm that when the time is right."

Ahead of Celtic's final league game of the season against Scottish Cup finalists Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday, Kennedy reflected on a tumultuous campaign.

He said: "For me personally, it has been priceless in terms of development. It has been a difficult season for all. I have been here a long time, I have been through the successful times and I know how good it can be.

"This season has been the toughest of all in all my time, both as a player or on the coaching staff, it has been the toughest of all in terms of what we have had to deal with, the pressure of the season, the way it went and then trying to fight back from that has been very difficult.

"That has been tough and obviously Neil, who I worked very closely with, lost his position. There have been a number of hits to take and then you are asked for the final few months of the season (to) take the job.

"It was always been my ambition to manage at some point, I have never been in a rush to do it. Obviously the circumstances weren't perfect but again it was an opportunity and experience that not a lot of people can get.

"For me personally, the development side of things and having to deal with a lot of things that go on in tough times, it is really good for me going forward.

"So probably later in my life I will look back and say that was a priceless experience I had."

Kennedy will mix and match his squad and expects Hibs manager Jack Ross, with the Scottish Cup final next week at Hampden looming, to do much the same.

He said: "We will have a few of the younger players around the squad. There will be a couple of changes. I think Jack has said he will look to make a few changes which makes sense.

"If we were in that position, we would certainly be looking to not take risks with guys who have played a lot of games and the more important players. I would expect them to make some changes but they have a very good squad.

"Jack has done a terrific job with Hibs, consolidating third place in the league and getting to a cup (final) which is a great achievement."