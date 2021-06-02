Six Scotland players to miss friendly as coronavirus precaution following John Fleck's positive test

John Fleck is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday; remainder of Scotland squad have all returned negative tests; watch Netherlands vs Scotland live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm on Wednesday

Wednesday 2 June 2021 13:10, UK

preview image 0:44
Scotland boss Steve Clarke says every member of his squad knows they must be ready for action during these 'uncertain times' ahead of the Euros

A total of seven Scotland players have not travelled for Wednesday's Euro 2020 warm-up game against the Netherlands following John Fleck's positive coronavirus test. 

Sheffield United midfielder Fleck contracted the virus - testing positive on Tuesday - despite not showing any symptoms.

However, David Marshall, Grant Hanley, John McGinn, Che Adams, Stephen O'Donnell and Nathan Patterson have also been told to stay at Scotland's training base in Spain.

The six players returned negative tests again on Wednesday and could have travelled - but Scotland have taken precaution and are being ultra-careful.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

