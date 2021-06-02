Six Scotland players to miss friendly as coronavirus precaution following John Fleck's positive test

A total of seven Scotland players have not travelled for Wednesday's Euro 2020 warm-up game against the Netherlands following John Fleck's positive coronavirus test.

Sheffield United midfielder Fleck contracted the virus - testing positive on Tuesday - despite not showing any symptoms.

However, David Marshall, Grant Hanley, John McGinn, Che Adams, Stephen O'Donnell and Nathan Patterson have also been told to stay at Scotland's training base in Spain.

The six players returned negative tests again on Wednesday and could have travelled - but Scotland have taken precaution and are being ultra-careful.

