Essential Football pod: Thomas Tuchel appointed England manager - all you need to know

What does Thomas Tuchel's appointment mean for England? What can the Three Lions expect from their new man? Find out everything you need to know with Essential Football.

Chelsea's Champions League-winning former boss will become England's first German-born manager.

Hear from Sky Sports' Senior Reporter Rob Dorsett, who broke the news, and journalist Henry Winter.

For more reaction to this story, keep across Sky Sports News and skysports.com.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Essential Football brings you extended interviews with some of the biggest names in football. Plus, there's in-depth analysis of the game's latest talking points from Sky Sports' football journalists, including Essential Questions - debating the biggest issues in the Premier League and beyond.

Subscribe today and make sure you don’t miss an episode of Essential Football.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify