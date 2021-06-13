Euro 2020: Who should start for Scotland vs Czech Republic? Ex-players pick their XIs for Hampden Park opener

Who starts in goal? Will Liam Cooper or Jack Hendry be picked? Could Billy Gilmour get the nod? Who plays up front?

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has plenty of selection headaches ahead of Monday's Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

After months of debate, it will be the 57-year-old who names Scotland's first team to feature at a major men's finals in 23 years.

Here, we asked some familiar names to put forward the XI they would start the Group D opener...

Kris Boyd: Don't change what works

"I think Steve Clarke will have seen enough of everyone in the squad over the two warm-up games.

"The Netherlands game gave some players the chance - perhaps unexpectedly - to get some minutes but it also showed how strong the squad is.

"I like the team that played against Luxembourg and think Steve will be extremely happy with what he has at his disposal.

"I know there is a clamour for the likes of Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson to start and without doubt they will be stars of the future, but for me I'm reluctant to change what has served us well.

"I really liked the balance across the pitch against Luxembourg. I know three draws might be enough to get us through but we should take the game to Czech Republic with Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes up front.

"I think that team last week will be the one that could get us off to a flying start."

James McFadden: All 26 players good enough

"If I'm honest I don't care who starts because we're in a position that any of the squad are good enough to play.

"If you look at the game against the Netherlands, that proves with seven players out, we still had a strong team that started the game and played really well.

"I think David Marshall - the hero from Serbia - will start in goal but it is a tough decision as Craig Gordon is probably in better form.

"Kieran Tierney is the stick on, and I'd go Liam Cooper in there alongside Jack Hendry. If you're going to play a back three, you want players either side of that back three who can step out and go into wide areas; Tierney we know for sure is comfortable at doing that, and Hendry has shown against good opposition in the Netherlands that he can step into the game.

"Scott McTominay has dropped into right centre-back, but Clarke is clear that he's bringing him as a midfielder, and he'll bring something different. John McGinn is energy, goals, he can press, he's a nuisance. And Billy Gilmour has shown he's got what it takes.

"Che Adams brings that pace that we've maybe lacked and that different option. Lyndon Dykes has done fantastic for us, but Adams can bring a different dimension, whether to partner Dykes or go alone.

"Steve Clarke has tough decisions to make but they are good selection headaches. There is not one player who would be out of place on that pitch on Monday at Hampden Park."

Craig Brown: We can win the Euros!

"We've got two very good goalkeepers but I'd put David Marshall in goal because he was so instrumental in us getting to the Euros.

"I'm a bit biased with my Aberdeen connections so I'd slot Scott McKenna in alongside Kieran Tierney in a back three with Liam Cooper also in there. Grant Hanley or Declan Gallagher would do a job there but I'd pick Cooper as that third choice.

"The left-wing-back takes care of itself with Andy Robertson and I'd go for Stephen O'Donnell on the right after the season he had, although I know James Forrest could play that role too.

"Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Callum McGregor would provide a really nice balance for me in midfield with Stuart Armstrong someone who could come on when required.

"I'd play Ryan Fraser through the middle with Lyndon Dykes who has done well in there. Ryan Christie could feature in that same role as Fraser too but for me, I must pick Fraser and Dykes.

"Saying all that - what I say doesn't matter! People always used to tell me who to pick when I was manager and I wasn't a fan of it so I'm not telling Steve Clarke - we should all trust him.

"I genuinely think Scotland can not just qualify out the group but also go the distance.

"If they get a favourable draw, they could get to the quarters, semis or final.

"I'm not being daft or patriotic - I'm genuinely optimistic we can go the distance here and we have every capability in that team."

Gary Caldwell: Target vulnerable Czech defence

"There's no pressure on me picking this team but for Steve Clarke it will be so hard to decide who he picks and leaves out for the opening game.

"I'd start David Marshall because he has done brilliantly and deserves that spot although I know Craig Gordon will be pushing him all the way.

"I was considering Jack Hendry on the right of the back-three but I've gone for experience in Grant Hanley for that first game while Scott McKenna as a left-footed player can cover Kieran Tierney if he pushes forward.

"I'm sure Nathan Patterson and James Forrest will feature during the tournament but I've gone for Stephen O'Donnell and would really want him to tuck in while Andy Robertson gets forward on the other side.

"I also think Billy Gilmour will feature but for me Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay with John McGinn just ahead have a really good balance.

"McTominay gives that physicality in there too to deal with Tomas Soucek in the middle while John will have that license to do what he does best also get into the box.

"The Czechs are very poor defensively and vulnerable to counter-attacks. We scored against them through a counter last time so that's why we need Che Adams up there for his pace alongside Lyndon Dykes who has been great."

Stuart McCall: Gilmour has the ability to star

"For me, David Marshall starts but either way even if Craig Gordon starts you'd be confident.

"Grant Hanley and Kieran Tierney were nailed on for me although you could argue the case for Liam Cooper or Scott McKenna. I went for Jack Hendry as the other centre-back because I feel he's done well since he's come into the squad.

"I've gone for Billy Gilmour alongside Scott McTominay because whenever he's played for Scotland or Chelsea he's demonstrated that confidence and ability on the ball that shows he's a special player.

"Callum McGregor has been Celtic's best player for the past few years but Gilmour gets the nod for me.

"John McGinn and Stuart Armstrong behind Lyndon Dykes gives us a good balance and the two midfielders can get in behind and support Dykes up-front.

"I don't think we'll go with two up front as it's a game you can't afford to lose but Che Adams is a good option to bring on to help get a win."

