Hearts fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Tuesday 15 June 2021 09:23, UK

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 24: Hearts&#39; Aaron McEneff (centre) celebrates making it 2-0 with Gary Mackay-Steven and Peter Haring during a Scottish Championship match between Heart of Midlothian and Inverness CT at Tynecastle Stadium on April 24, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Hearts will take on Celtic in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday July 31, with the first Edinburgh derby on the weekend of September 11.

Robbie Neilson's newly-promoted side host Celtic at Tynecastle, live on Sky Sports at 8pm on the opening day, in new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's first Scottish Premiership match in charge.

The first Edinburgh derby since 2020 will be on the weekend of September 11 at Tynecastle, before a January 2 derby at Easter Road and another clash at Tynecastle on the final weekend before the split on April 9.

After facing Celtic on the opening day, Hearts then go to St Mirren on the second matchday on August 7, before a home clash with Aberdeen on August 21.

Hearts are at home between Christmas and New Year, hosting Ross County on Boxing Day, and then St Johnstone on the evening of December 29.

After their relegation from the Scottish Premiership in 2019/20, Hearts were promoted back to the top flight last season, winning the Scottish Championship by 12 points ahead of Dundee.

Hearts fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

All fixtures subject to change.

July

31: Celtic (h) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

August

7: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
21: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
28: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

September

11: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
18: Ross County (a) - 3pm
25: Livingston (h) - 3pm

October

2: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
16: Rangers (a) - 3pm
23: Dundee (h) - 3pm
27: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
30: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

November

6: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm
20: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
27: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

December

1: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
4: Livingston (a) - 3pm
11: Rangers (h) - 3pm
18: Dundee (a) - 3pm
26: Ross County (h) - 3pm
29: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
26: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
29: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

February

5: Rangers (a) - 3pm
9: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm
19: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
26: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

March

2: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
5: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm
19: Livingston (h) - 3pm

April

2: Ross County (a) - 3pm
9: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

