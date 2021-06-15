Hearts will take on Celtic in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday July 31, with the first Edinburgh derby on the weekend of September 11.

Robbie Neilson's newly-promoted side host Celtic at Tynecastle, live on Sky Sports at 8pm on the opening day, in new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's first Scottish Premiership match in charge.

The first Edinburgh derby since 2020 will be on the weekend of September 11 at Tynecastle, before a January 2 derby at Easter Road and another clash at Tynecastle on the final weekend before the split on April 9.

After facing Celtic on the opening day, Hearts then go to St Mirren on the second matchday on August 7, before a home clash with Aberdeen on August 21.

Hearts are at home between Christmas and New Year, hosting Ross County on Boxing Day, and then St Johnstone on the evening of December 29.

After their relegation from the Scottish Premiership in 2019/20, Hearts were promoted back to the top flight last season, winning the Scottish Championship by 12 points ahead of Dundee.

Hearts fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

All fixtures subject to change.

July

31: Celtic (h) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

August

7: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

21: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

28: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

September

11: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

18: Ross County (a) - 3pm

25: Livingston (h) - 3pm

October

2: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

16: Rangers (a) - 3pm

23: Dundee (h) - 3pm

27: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm

30: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

November

6: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm

20: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

27: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

December

1: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

4: Livingston (a) - 3pm

11: Rangers (h) - 3pm

18: Dundee (a) - 3pm

26: Ross County (h) - 3pm

29: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

26: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm

29: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

February

5: Rangers (a) - 3pm

9: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm

19: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

26: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

March

2: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm

5: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm

19: Livingston (h) - 3pm

April

2: Ross County (a) - 3pm

9: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

