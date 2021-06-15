Hearts will take on Celtic in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday July 31, with the first Edinburgh derby on the weekend of September 11.
Robbie Neilson's newly-promoted side host Celtic at Tynecastle, live on Sky Sports at 8pm on the opening day, in new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's first Scottish Premiership match in charge.
The first Edinburgh derby since 2020 will be on the weekend of September 11 at Tynecastle, before a January 2 derby at Easter Road and another clash at Tynecastle on the final weekend before the split on April 9.
After facing Celtic on the opening day, Hearts then go to St Mirren on the second matchday on August 7, before a home clash with Aberdeen on August 21.
Hearts are at home between Christmas and New Year, hosting Ross County on Boxing Day, and then St Johnstone on the evening of December 29.
After their relegation from the Scottish Premiership in 2019/20, Hearts were promoted back to the top flight last season, winning the Scottish Championship by 12 points ahead of Dundee.
Hearts fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
July
31: Celtic (h) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports
August
7: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
21: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
28: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
September
11: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
18: Ross County (a) - 3pm
25: Livingston (h) - 3pm
October
2: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
16: Rangers (a) - 3pm
23: Dundee (h) - 3pm
27: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
30: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
November
6: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm
20: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
27: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
December
1: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
4: Livingston (a) - 3pm
11: Rangers (h) - 3pm
18: Dundee (a) - 3pm
26: Ross County (h) - 3pm
29: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
26: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
29: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
February
5: Rangers (a) - 3pm
9: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm
19: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
26: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
March
2: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
5: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm
19: Livingston (h) - 3pm
April
2: Ross County (a) - 3pm
9: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.
The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports
- Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
- Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
- Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
- Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
- Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.