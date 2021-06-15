St Mirren fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

St Mirren will travel to newly promoted Dundee in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday July 31.

A strong second half to the season wasn't quite enough for Jim Goodwin's side to end inside the top six at the split in 2020/21, but back-to-back games against the two sides promoted from last year's Scottish Championship will provide him some hope of a bright start to the new campaign.

After visiting Dens Park, St Mirren host Hearts on August 7 before a tough trip to Celtic Park in their following game on August 21.

Goodwin's men travel to Ibrox to face champions Rangers on Boxing Day before hosting Motherwell in their first game of 2022.

They end their scheduled fixture list against Steven Gerrard's side on April 9 too, before the five-game split running from April 23 to May 14.

All fixtures subject to change.

July

31: Dundee (a) - 3pm

August

7: Hearts (h) - 3pm

21: Celtic (a) - 3pm

28: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

September

11: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

18: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

25: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

October

2: Livingston (a) - 3pm

16: Ross County (a) - 3pm

23: Rangers (h) - 3pm

27: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

30: Dundee (h) - 3pm

November

6: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

20: Livingston (h) - 3pm

27: Hearts (a) - 3pm

December

1: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

4: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

11: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

18: Celtic (h) - 3pm

26: Rangers (a) - 3pm

29: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

26: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm

29: Dundee (a) - 3pm

February

5: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

9: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm

19: Livingston (a) - 3pm

26: Hearts (h) - 3pm

March

2: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

5: Ross County (a) - 3pm

19: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

April

2: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

9: Rangers (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports