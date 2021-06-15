St Mirren will travel to newly promoted Dundee in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday July 31.
A strong second half to the season wasn't quite enough for Jim Goodwin's side to end inside the top six at the split in 2020/21, but back-to-back games against the two sides promoted from last year's Scottish Championship will provide him some hope of a bright start to the new campaign.
After visiting Dens Park, St Mirren host Hearts on August 7 before a tough trip to Celtic Park in their following game on August 21.
Goodwin's men travel to Ibrox to face champions Rangers on Boxing Day before hosting Motherwell in their first game of 2022.
They end their scheduled fixture list against Steven Gerrard's side on April 9 too, before the five-game split running from April 23 to May 14.
St Mirren fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
July
31: Dundee (a) - 3pm
August
7: Hearts (h) - 3pm
21: Celtic (a) - 3pm
28: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
September
11: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
18: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
25: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
October
2: Livingston (a) - 3pm
16: Ross County (a) - 3pm
23: Rangers (h) - 3pm
27: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
30: Dundee (h) - 3pm
November
6: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
20: Livingston (h) - 3pm
27: Hearts (a) - 3pm
December
1: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
4: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
11: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
18: Celtic (h) - 3pm
26: Rangers (a) - 3pm
29: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
26: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
29: Dundee (a) - 3pm
February
5: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
9: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm
19: Livingston (a) - 3pm
26: Hearts (h) - 3pm
March
2: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
5: Ross County (a) - 3pm
19: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
April
2: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
9: Rangers (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.
