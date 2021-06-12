David Moyes: West Ham manager signs new three-year deal

David Moyes has signed a new three-year contract at West Ham after a successful season at the London Stadium that saw the Hammers finish sixth in the Premier League and secure Europa League qualification

Saturday 12 June 2021 12:30, UK

David Moyes
Image: David Moyes guided West Ham to a sixth-placed Premier League finish last season

David Moyes has signed a new three-year contract as West Ham manager.

More to follow...

This is a breaking West Ham news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Also See:

Trending

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports