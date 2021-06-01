West Ham confident David Moyes will remain manager despite reports over Everton return

Talks over David Moyes' new deal at West Ham are well advanced; Reports indicated Everton are likely to consider their former manager as a potential successor to Carlo Ancelotti who is poised to return to Real Madrid

Tuesday 1 June 2021 17:38, UK

Image: David Moyes is in his second spell in charge at West Ham

West Ham remain confident David Moyes will sign a new three-year contract extension, despite reports linking their manager with a return to Everton.

Moyes triggered a 12-month extension to his initial 18-month deal, which ends this summer, following the Hammers' impressive Premier League campaign as they qualified for the Europa League.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is set to succeed Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Real Madrid, with The Times reporting Moyes is likely to be a candidate as the Italian's replacement at Goodison Park.

However, negotiations over Moyes' new deal at the London Stadium are well advanced.

Moyes, 58, previously managed Everton for 11 years before leaving for Manchester United in 2013.

The Scot was under consideration to replace Marco Silva at Everton in December 2019, before the club appointed Ancelotti on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

