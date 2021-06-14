England players screened for possible heart conditions by Football Association on regular basis

All England players are screened for possible heart conditions by the FA on a regular basis to try to avoid the situation that saw Christian Eriksen collapse during Denmark's game against Finland on Saturday, Sky Sports News can confirm.

Eriksen is continuing to make a good recovery in a Copenhagen hospital after he was given CPR to restart his heart on the pitch at the Parken Stadium.

The Sun has now reported that England's players - at any age group - would not be allowed to compete in games if they had not passed specialist electrocardiogram (ECG) tests within the last year.

That's been confirmed by the FA, who also say echocardiograms, which involve an ultrasound scan of the heart, are also carried out on every England player every two years.

0:41 Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen says Christian Eriksen 'was gone' after suffering a cardiac arrest, but was able to be resuscitated after one use of the defibrillator

In addition, all England's medical staff must have an "Advanced Trauma Medical Management in Football" certificate before they can work with England's teams. This is an advanced course that covers how to cope with a range of serious injuries and conditions that can occur on the pitch, including cardiac arrest.

No advance medical tests can provide 100 per cent security against incidents like the one which threatened Eriksen's life, but the FA believe they have the most stringent precautionary measures now in place.

The FA's physios are also supplied with the highest standard of equipment with them pitchside so they can respond to any medical emergency, whether that's during a game or in training.

Players are also regularly tested and screened for medical conditions with their clubs.

Image: Eriksen has "received messages from the whole world", says his agent

Christian Eriksen's agent says the midfielder is "making jokes" in hospital but wants answers from doctors after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener.

Eriksen was given emergency CPR on the pitch during Saturday's game against Finland, which was temporarily suspended as the 29-year-old was taken to Rigshospitalet, a hospital near Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said Eriksen was "gone", but swift treatment on the field of play and by hospital staff meant the midfielder was stabilised, and he was later able to send his greetings to team-mates.

Martin Schoots, Eriksen's agent, told Italian outlet Gazzetta on Sunday that the Dane is in good spirits, and is "happy" after seeing the support he has received from around the game.