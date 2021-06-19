Euro 2020: Spain vs Poland - follow live in-play action and stats

Use our complete set of live interactive graphics below to follow the group-stage action with unprecedented team and player insights...
Live action
Line-ups
Average positions & passing combinations
- Euro 2020 - full fixtures and schedule
- Euro 2020 column - news and gossip
- Find out more about Stats Perform live widgets
Action areas
Team possession
Attacking thirds
Player heatmaps & touchmaps
Player stats
Detailed player actions
Match stats
Match event replays
Live Group E table
Win £100,000 with Super 6!
Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.
Trending
- Man Utd make improved Sancho bid
- Last 16-qualification: What do England and Scotland need?
- Euro 2020 fixtures, schedule, who has qualified for last 16?
- Is this the new Pacquiao?
- England vs Scotland ratings: Kane 3; Gilmour 8
- Barca agree deal to sign Depay on free transfer
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?
- Verstappen back on pole ahead of Hamilton in France
- Mancini: Wales are tough like Stoke
- Wilder: I'll end AJ's 'excuses' with 'devastating' KO