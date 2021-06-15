Debris fell on to the pitch and into the stands when the parachutist got tangled in wires carrying an overhead camera, while France head coach Didier Deschamps was seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout

Euro 2020: Several people being treated in hospital after paraglider protest ahead of France win over Germany

A Greenpeace protester paraglides onto the pitch before France's Euro 2020 match with Germany (AP)

UEFA has confirmed that "several people" are being treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before France's victory over Germany in their Euro 2020 game in Munich.

European football's governing body said that "law authorities will take the necessary action" for what it called a "reckless and dangerous" act.

Debris fell onto the pitch and into the stands when the parachutist got tangled in wires carrying an overhead camera, while France head coach Didier Deschamps was seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout.

The activist from Greenpeace had the words "Kick out oil Greenpeace" written on his parachute.

Image: The paraglider was led off the pitch by security ahead of France and Germany's Euro 2020 clash

The man landed heavily on the pitch and was given medical attention before being escorted away by security.

A statement released to the PA news agency said: "Shortly before the start of tonight's UEFA EURO 2020 match between France and Germany in Munich, a protester briefly entered the stadium from the air and tried to land on the pitch.

"This inconsiderate act - which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending - caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action.

Image: The paraglider caused debris to fall on fans at the stadium in Munich

"UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable EURO 2020 tournament and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions.

"The staging of the match was fortunately not impacted by such a reckless and dangerous action, but several people were injured nonetheless."

Greenpeace's German Twitter account confirmed that the stunt was a protest against tournament sponsor Volkswagen, demanding an end to the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

When the match got under way it was won 1-0 by France after a Mats Hummels own goal in the first half.