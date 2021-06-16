Aaron Ramsdale: Arsenal interested in signing Sheffield United goalkeeper

Arsenal are interested in signing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 23-year-old former Bournemouth shot-stopper is one of a number of goalkeepers Arsenal are looking at.

They remain interested in Brighton's Mat Ryan, who spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at the Emirates stadium.

The Gunners' interest in Ramsdale throws into doubt the future of Bernd Leno, who may move on after three years at the club.

Ramsdale made 42 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield United but failed to help prevent their relegation from the Premier League.

The highly-rated 'keeper was drafted into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros in place of Dean Henderson earlier this week after the Manchester United player was forced to withdraw from the side because of a hip injury.

Brighton have rejected a £40m bid from Arsenal for defender Ben White.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

Arsenal are expected to go back with an improved offer for the 23-year-old centre-back, who made 36 Premier League appearances for Brighton this season after spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Leeds.

Arsenal have rejected a bid from Aston Villa for forward Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners are not entertaining offers for the player and remain hopeful he will sign a new contract. Smith Rowe's current deal runs until the summer of 2023.

The academy product impressed during the 2020/21 campaign, scoring seven times and making seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.