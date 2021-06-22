England v Czech Rep: Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to miss final Euro 2020 group game

England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic after going into self-isolation.

The pair interacted with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, at full-time of Friday's 0-0 draw.

They must isolate up to and including next Monday, June 28. The decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England.

The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

Mount and Chilwell will isolate and train individually in private areas at England's training base St George's Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight's fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate.

Mount and Chilwell embraced and spoke to Gilmour on the pitch and are also understood to have spent 25 minutes with their Chelsea team-mate in the tunnel afterwards, before he went on to return a positive test on Monday.

The pair could potentially miss England's first Euro 2020 knockout game depending on the outcome of tonight's final Group D matches.

If England top the group, they will play the second-placed team in Group F (Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary) at Wembley on Tuesday June 29.

But if Gareth Southgate's side are runners-up in Group D, they will play the runners-up of Group E (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia) on Monday June 28 - meaning Mount and Chilwell will be unavailable.

If England finish as one of four best third-placed teams, a situation which would require them to lose to Czech Republic and for Scotland to beat Croatia by a significant margin, they will play either the winners of Group C or Group B on Sunday, or the winners of Group E on Tuesday.