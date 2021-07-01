Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appoint Phil Parkinson as Wrexham manager on 12-month rolling contract

Wrexham have appointed former Bolton and Bradford boss Phil Parkinson as the club's new manager on a 12-month rolling contract.

The 53-year-old, who left his most recent role at Sunderland in November last year, replaces Dean Keates, who departed the Racecourse Ground last month.

Parkinson, who will be joined by Steve Parkin as assistant manager at the National League side, said it was an easy decision after speaking with co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

"Once the plans of the chairmen were explained to me, the decision to join Wrexham was very easy," Parkinson told the club's website. "Wrexham are an EFL club in all but the one thing that matters, league status, and we have a very clear objective with the work starting immediately.

"The club didn't need selling to me, it sold itself and I wanted to be part of the journey this club is about to embark upon.

"We have a lot to do to be ready for August 21 and in the next seven weeks the aim is to add quality players to the existing squad, and create an environment and culture which gives us the best possible chance of promotion."

Parkinson was appointed after a month-long process, with more than 60 applicants considered for the position.

Image: Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney

McElhenney and Reynolds added: "The process put in place by Les Reed, Shaun Harvey, Humphrey Ker & Fleur Robinson was thorough, and we were presented with any number of good options, all of whom would have been very credible managers for the club.

"We'd like to thank all those that applied for the role but once we knew Phil was interested, he was our man and we got him.

"Phil has an immediate objective of gaining promotion but is conscious of our ambitions for the club and embraced each element of our vision."

Parkinson previously led Colchester United, Bolton and Bradford City to promotions and took the Bantams to the League Cup final in 2013.