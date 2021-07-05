Jadon Sancho: Harry Maguire excited by imminent arrival of England team-mate at Manchester United

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has described England team-mate Jadon Sancho as an "exceptional talent" and believes his imminent arrival signals exciting times for the club.

United agreed a fee in the region of £73m to sign the forward from Borussia Dortmund last week, with personal terms already agreed.

Maguire is in no doubt about the ability Sancho, 21, will bring to Old Trafford as the Premier League club prepare to officially conclude his signing after England's participation in Euro 2020.

"Jadon is a top player, exceptional talent, a young lad with a lot of experience," said Maguire at an England press conference ahead of their semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

Image: Jadon Sancho had played just six minutes at Euro 2020 before his start against Ukraine

Sancho, who has scored 50 goals in 137 appearances for Dortmund since his arrival in Germany in 2017, impressed on his first England start at Euro 2020 against Ukraine on Saturday.

"His numbers speak for themselves, what he has done over in Germany. He is a great player. I don't think it is a done deal yet.

"We can't confirm he is a Manchester United player, I know it is close but he is still a Dortmund player as it stands.

"Of course, it is exciting times ahead and hopefully we will get it across the line."

Maguire: Shaw's mentality has changed

0:38 Harry Maguire has praised his Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw for a shift in his mentality and says he can be one of the best left-backs in the world

Maguire also praised the progress fellow United defender Luke Shaw has made with his game after the left-back was named man of the match in the 4-0 win against Ukraine in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

"His ability has always been there," Maguire said of Shaw, who joined United from Southampton in 2014 and has started every game at the Euros since the opening group-stage win against Croatia.

"He has every attribute to be one of the best left-backs in the world.

The main difference I feel is his mentality in terms of pushing himself and the demands he's putting on himself to not just be a six-out-of-10 in each and every game, to not be comfortable, to really push on and be himself, and to be the best player on the pitch because there is no reason he can't do that with all the attributes and ability he has."