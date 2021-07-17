Nnamdi Ofoborh: Steven Gerrard says scans have found heart issue for new Rangers signing

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says new signing Nnamdi Ofoborh's career will be put on hold after scans revealed a heart issue.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the club on a free transfer from Bournemouth this summer but a medical "red flag" has emerged.

After his side drew 2-2 with Arsenal in their friendly at Ibrox, Gerrard told RangersTV: "I don't think you'll see him in the short term.

"Unfortunately something has flagged up with his ECG, which is the heart test.

"We've got top medical people here at the club now and we check all the players thoroughly from head to toe when they arrive.

Image: Ofoborh joined Rangers from Bournemouth this summer

"Unfortunately there's been a bit of a red flag with a heart issue so he's going to see some specialists in the coming weeks and we need to do more tests before we move forward.

"It's disappointing and frustrating but we'll have to manage and cope.

"The important thing is the player's health, which we'll obviously focus on first and foremost.

"Of course it is disappointing and frustrating for the player but I spoke to him yesterday, told him to keep smiling and be patient and we will do everything we can to support him, get him in front of the right people and the right support and hopefully he will be back, not too long."

Gerrard was more positive about the hamstring injury to 38-year-old striker Jermain Defoe, who limped off just before half-time in Saturday's match.

He said: "I think [Defoe] has a little tweak in his hamstring so we will check that out in the coming days and hopefully it is not a bad one.

"I saw him walk off and normally when it is a bad hamstring you don't walk off and so that is a positive.

"We just need to get all our main players back in the mix now and get them up to speed and once we do we will be fine."

Rangers kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign on Saturday, July 31 with a home tie against Livingston.