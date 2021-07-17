Scottish Premiership kits: New home strips for 2021/22 campaign revealed

Scottish Premiership clubs have been releasing their latest home strips for the new season.

Some have a very different look for the 2021/22 campaign while others have gone back in time for a retro feel.

You can keep across all the latest designs below as they are released...

Aberdeen

Image: Scott Brown has joined Aberdeen after 14 years at Celtic

The Dons kit has been made with 100 per cent recycled polyester and designed to "celebrate the club's famous stand free anthem".

The traditional red has been paired with a new trim around the crew-neck collar and sleeves, while the club badge is woven into the shirt.

Celtic

Image: Celtic kick-off their new season in green and white hoops at Hearts live on Sky Sports

The Parkhead club describe the strip as "a fresh look for a fresh start" after last season's trophyless campaign.

The new kit is a more minimalist design with the yellow detailing on the collar and sleeves removed.

Celtic fans will also find an inscription inside the collar reading "Our City. Our Colours. Our Club" and a woven badge on the front.

Dundee

Image: Charlie Adam will captain Dundee in the top flight

The Dens Park club return to the Premiership with a new dark blue kit that features a subtle and contemporary take on the original jute weave - a pattern synonymous with the city.

The jersey also features a ribbed collar and sleeves plus a neon sky blue accent colour that garnishes the club crest, sponsors logo, neckline and sleeves.

Dundee United

Image: Chris Mochrie has opened his account for the season in Dundee United's new-look kit

After two seasons of solid tangerine jerseys, Dundee United have introduced more black into their shirt for the new campaign.

A new buttoned collar has also been added to the shirt which also features an embossed silicone crest.

Hearts

Image: Hearts are working with the MND Scotland charity this season

A maroon fold-over collar features on the Tynecastle club's kit, with white panelling running down the shoulder to a white cuff.

However, the most noticeable change to this season's strip is the new MND Scotland logo at the centre of the top.

Hearts are working with the charity after former Scottish Cup winning captain Marius Zaliukas passed away from motor neurone disease last year.

The club will also make a contribution from every home top sold towards MND Scotland.

Hibernian

Image: Daniel Mackay scored against Arsenal in a pre-season friendly

A street map of Edinburgh is embedded across the strip which features a traditional green body and white sleeves.

The club logo sits across Leith - home of Easter Road - with the bottle-green colour merging into a darker emerald green at the bottom to "extend the Hibernian feeling further out of the City, into the wider communities of Edinburgh".

Livingston

Image: Livingston have swapped their all-amber kit for a black version this season

The Almondvale club have returned to an all-black home kit for the first time since 2017/18 - the season they gained promotion to the top flight.

There is a hint of amber and white but the strip is a big change from the all-amber kit previously donned for the past three campaigns.

The fold-over collar has also been replaced with a round-neck fit and the club say they're already working on ideas for a new kit next season.

Motherwell

Image: Stephen O'Donnell is ready for the new season after Euro 2020

The kit pays homage to the club's history with a claret band that stretches to the back of the top.

That is combined with the traditional amber colour while the slogan "claret and amber colours true" is emblazoned on the inside of the neck.

A new rubberised silicon badge takes pride of place on the front with claret and amber flashes on the collar and cuffs and new claret shorts.

Motherwell will also continue to wear an anti-suicide message on their left sleeve.

Rangers

Image: Captain James Tavernier has worn Rangers' new kit ahead of their title defence

An iconic golden scroll crest features on the champions' shirt to commemorate the club's 150th anniversary.

There is a nod to Rangers' history with a classic V-neck design - inspired by some of the club's most popular and iconic kits from the 50s and 60s, while the thin white stripes pay homage to the shirts from the early 80s.

The five stars, which represents Rangers becoming the first club to win 50 league titles, has been re-positioned to the back of the shirt.

Ross County

Image: Tom Grivosti, Alexander Robertson and Oli Shaw launched the new kit

After a light blue diagonal pattern that dominated the Staggies kit last season, the club have gone for a new-look jersey that features thin vertical white stripes on a traditional navy top.

It's a modern and smart design that is complemented with red panelling down the side and a red round-neck collar.

St Johnstone

Image: Loanee Reece Devine has swapped the red of Manchester for the blue of St Johnstone

The League Cup and Scottish Cup champions will play in their traditional blue home kit next season with flashes of yellow added throughout the kit - a colour long associated with the club.

A silhouette of the club badge has been applied to the middle of the jersey while sublimated printing adds a textured effect and a contemporary look.

St Mirren

Image: Eamonn Brophy is preparing for his first full season at the Buddies

Featuring traditional black and white stripes, the new season's top also has black cuffs and a V-neck collar with a grey inset.

It was unveiled after members of St Mirren's independent supporters association selected the kit as their favourite among four different options.