Marius Zaliukas: Hearts retire No 26 jersey for season in honour of former captain

Hearts defender Craig Halkett has retired the number 26 jersey for next season in honour of former captain Marius Zaliukas.

The Lithuanian, who died aged 36 after battling motor neurone disease last year, wore 26 as he led the Jambos to their Scottish Cup final win over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in 2012.

The new Hearts home kit was launched on Friday and it bears the MND Scotland logo, a charity that plays a crucial role in supporting people living with motor neurone disease in Scotland.

Image: Hearts' Craig Halkett will retire the No 26 jersey

Halkett, who wore the 26 jersey last season, has decided to pay tribute to Zaliukas by retiring the number for the 2021-22 campaign and will play with number 19 on his back.

"It goes back to last season when we heard the sad news about big Zal's passing," the former Livingston player told Hearts TV. "As the season went on, myself and the gaffer spoke about switching numbers but regulations make it hard to do that in the middle of a season.

"Once we came back for the new season we sat down and spoke about it again and I was more than happy to give the number up for the season.

2:52 Hearts have released their new home kit with MND Scotland on the front of the jersey as they work to promote and support the charity after former captain Marius Zaliukas lost his fight with the disease last year

"I think it's a great tribute to Zal who obviously did a lot for this club, he's a massive legend here and it was an easy decision for me to make.

"Retiring the 26 jersey for the season obviously ties in with our new front of shirt sponsor, MND Scotland, and I think it's great for the club to have that on the front of the shirt. It helps raise awareness and promote all the good work the charity does."