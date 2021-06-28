Alex Cochrane: Hearts sign Brighton defender on season-long loan deal

Brighton defender Alex Cochrane has joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts on loan for the 2021-22 season.
The 21-year-old recently signed a contract extension with the Seagulls, having spent most of the previous campaign at Belgian First Division B side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
Full-back Cochrane made one first-team appearance for Brighton last season, coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston during September.
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told his club's website: "I'm delighted to get the deal done for Alex to join us for the season ahead.
"He's a very highly-rated player with a good pedigree, so I'm looking forward to working with him.
"He will provide competition in the left side of defence, and his arrival also gives us the flexibility to change formation should we need to."
Cochrane's loan switch to Scotland is subject to international clearance.