SPFL clubs to decide on league reconstruction proposals

All 42 clubs in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) are considering a proposal to increase the number of teams within the leagues.

A total of six clubs would be introduced over the next three seasons and include Rangers and Celtic B teams, plus two clubs from each of the Highland and Lowland leagues.

The proposals - which have not been made by the SPFL - would also result in no relegation from League Two over the next three seasons.

The reconstruction would create four leagues of 12 across the SPFL by 2024-25.

Clubs have until July 7 to submit their views ahead of the SPFL annual general meeting later that month.

Gerrard: Colts can benefit Scotland

The Old Firm will also enter 'B' teams into the Scottish Lowland Football League (SLFL) next season after member clubs voted in favour of the move on a one-season basis.

Steven Gerrard said at the time the decision could benefit Scotland's national team by helping develop players for the future.

"If you're thinking about the country and improving the Scottish national team at all levels, then what we want is to give the kids a better chance to develop into better players," Gerrard said.

"If you can play against men earlier, if you can play for important points and give these kids more responsibility, put them in more pressurised situations with bigger crowds, I think that can only be for the benefit of the country.

1:57 In May Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and captain James Tavernier spoke about the Old Firm entering a 'B' team into the Lowland League next season

"Obviously I'm sitting here as the Rangers manager and some will think, 'you're only saying that because you're at Rangers and you're being a bit selfish'.

"I understand those opinions as well but if I try to take myself out of the Rangers environment to answer the question and to think about the Scottish game and the national team, I think this is a big plus for Steve Clarke and any future national manager.

"A lot more Scottish kids will be getting challenged earlier playing men's football, playing for points, playing in front of crowds. That brings your development on a lot quicker than playing games that have less significance and pressure."