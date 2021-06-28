David Gray: Hibernian captain retires to take up a coaching role at Easter Road

Hibernian have confirmed defender David Gray has retired to take up a first-team coaching role with the club.

The 33-year-old joined from Burton Albion in July 2014, going on to make 126 appearances during a seven-year spell at Easter Road.

However, the finest moment of Gray's playing career came in 2016 when he captained the side to their first Scottish Cup win in 114 years after scoring the stoppage-time winner against Rangers at Hampden.

Gray will now join Jack Ross' backroom staff and on the announcement, Gray said: "It's been an absolute privilege and honour to play for, and captain, Hibernian.

"Now it's time for me to take the next step in my career and I'd like to thank the gaffer and the club for this opportunity.



"I also want to thank all the players I've played with throughout my time and also a massive thank you to all the supporters for all the support they have given me.'

On Gray's appointment as a first-team coach, Jack Ross said: "Throughout my time here, he has demonstrated brilliant leadership qualities and a desire to learn about the game from a tactical and man management perspective.

"I am excited about helping Dave with the next stage of his career, and look forward to him assisting the staff and myself in raising demands, standards and achievements throughout the season ahead."

Hibernian also confirmed a testimonial will be planned for Gray in due course.

Image: Hibernian captain David Gray celebrates with the Championship trophy back in 2017

