Hibernian go to Motherwell in their Scottish Premiership opener on Sunday, August 1, live on Sky Sports.
Jack Ross' side, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season, then host Ross County on August 7, before going to Dundee on August 21.
Hibs have their first Edinburgh derby at Hearts on the weekend of September 11 at 3pm, before a January 2 derby at Easter Road and another clash at Tynecastle on the final weekend before the split on April 9.
Hibs' first game against an Old Firm side comes at Rangers on October 2, before hosting Celtic at 7.45pm on October 27.
Their Boxing Day fixture is at Dundee United, followed by another night fixture at Celtic on December 29.
Hibs are also competing in the new Europa Conference League second qualifying round, with the draw on June 16, the first leg on July 22 and second leg on July 29.
Hibernian fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
August
1: Motherwell (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
7: Ross County (h) - 3pm
21: Dundee (a) - 3pm
28: Livingston (h) - 3pm
September
11: Hearts (a) - 3pm
18: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
25: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
October
2: Rangers (a) - 3pm
16: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm
23: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
27: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
30: Ross County (a) - 3pm
November
6: Livingston (a) - 3pm
20: Dundee (h) - 3pm
27: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
December
1: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
4: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
11: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
18: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
26: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm
29: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: Hearts (h) - 3pm
26: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
29: Livingston (h) - 3pm
February
5: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
9: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm
19: Ross County (h) - 3pm
26: Celtic (h) - 3pm
March
2: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm
5: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
19: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
April
2: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm
9: Hearts (a) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 26.
