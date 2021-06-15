Hibernian fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Hibernian go to Motherwell in their Scottish Premiership opener on Sunday, August 1, live on Sky Sports.

Jack Ross' side, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season, then host Ross County on August 7, before going to Dundee on August 21.

Hibs have their first Edinburgh derby at Hearts on the weekend of September 11 at 3pm, before a January 2 derby at Easter Road and another clash at Tynecastle on the final weekend before the split on April 9.

Hibs' first game against an Old Firm side comes at Rangers on October 2, before hosting Celtic at 7.45pm on October 27.

Their Boxing Day fixture is at Dundee United, followed by another night fixture at Celtic on December 29.

Hibs are also competing in the new Europa Conference League second qualifying round, with the draw on June 16, the first leg on July 22 and second leg on July 29.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Motherwell (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

7: Ross County (h) - 3pm

21: Dundee (a) - 3pm

28: Livingston (h) - 3pm

September

11: Hearts (a) - 3pm

18: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

25: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

October

2: Rangers (a) - 3pm

16: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm

23: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

27: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm

30: Ross County (a) - 3pm

November

6: Livingston (a) - 3pm

20: Dundee (h) - 3pm

27: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

December

1: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm

4: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

11: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

18: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

26: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm

29: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Hearts (h) - 3pm

26: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

29: Livingston (h) - 3pm

February

5: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

9: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm

19: Ross County (h) - 3pm

26: Celtic (h) - 3pm

March

2: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm

5: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

19: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

April

2: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm

9: Hearts (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports