Hearts vs Hibernian and Dundee United vs Dundee to be shown live on Sky Sports in September

Sky Sports will show the first Edinburgh and Dundee derbies of the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season live in September.

On Sunday September 12, Sky Sports heads to the Scottish capital as newly promoted Hearts host Hibernian at 12pm.

A week later, Dundee United host local rivals Dundee - also promoted from the Scottish Championship last season - with kick-off also 12pm on Sunday September 19.

Also live on Sky Sports that month, Rangers travel to St Johnstone on Saturday September 11, while St Mirren host Aberdeen on Sunday September 26.

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership in the upcoming new season, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football.

Sky Sports had already announced it would broadcast three live games on the opening weekend of the season. In addition to those games and the Old Firm clash, Sky Sports will also broadcast Rangers' trip to Dundee United on August 7 and Dundee's meeting with Hibs on August 22.

Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports

Saturday July 31



Rangers vs Livingston - Kick-off 1.30pm

Hearts vs Celtic - Kick-off 8pm

Sunday August 1

Motherwell vs Hibernian - Kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 7

Dundee Utd vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday August 22

Dundee vs Hibernian - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday August 29

Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12pm

Saturday September 11

St Johnstone vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30

Sunday September 12

Hearts vs Hibernian - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday September 19

Dundee United vs Dundee - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday September 26

St Mirren vs Aberdeen - Kick-off 12pm

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

After 33 games, the league splits into two sections of six teams, with each team playing each other in that section.

