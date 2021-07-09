John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan expected to remain part of new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff

John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan are set to form part of Ange Postecoglou's backroom team at Parkhead; Kennedy ended last season in temporary charge after the departure of Neil Lennon; Celtic are continuing pre-season preparations in Newport

Friday 9 July 2021 23:47, UK

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, assistant coach John Kennedy and assistant coach Gavin Strachan
Image: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to retain assistant coach John Kennedy and first-team coach Gavin Strachan on his staff

Former Celtic interim boss John Kennedy and first-team coach Gavin Strachan are expected to form part of Ange Postecoglou's backroom staff at the Scottish Premiership club.

Both Kennedy and Strachan have been working with Postecoglou following his appointment as the permanent successor to Neil Lennon last month.

Pre-season preparations are continuing for Celtic at their Newport training base, with the club set to face Charlton on Saturday days after beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-1.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 25: New Celtic Manager Ange Postecoglou at Celtic Park, on June 25, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Image: Postecoglou was named the permanent successor to Neil Lennon in June

Discussing the decision to keep the pair, Postecoglou said: "My history is if there's good people in the building then there's no reason to change it.

"So far all the staff have been excellent and have embraced where we want to go to.

"I will back my judgment in all these things. I take responsibility at the end of the day. We need to add to our staff for sure.

"We will be bringing in people at the appropriate time. Not necessarily in the coaching area but there's other areas we need to bolster."

Kennedy will continue his affiliation with the club, having previously been a player at Celtic Park, before becoming a coach and assistant under Lennon, Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers.

The 37-year-old finished last season in interim charge following Lennon's departure for a second time in February.

