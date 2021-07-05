Rangers sign John Lundstram on three-year deal after Sheffield United contract expires

Rangers have announced the signing of John Lundstram on a three-year deal after his contract expired at Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old becomes Steven Gerrard's third Bosman signing of the summer after Fashion Sakala and Nnamdi Ofoborh joined the Premiership champions.

Lundstram was part of the Sheffield United side that achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2019 and impressed in his time in England's top flight, scoring five goals in his first season.

However, then-manager Chris Wilder confirmed in October last year that Lundstram had rejected several improved contract offers to stay at the club, with Rangers now confirming that the midfielder has made the move to Glasgow on a free transfer.

"John is a player I have known for some time and knew he would enhance our squad," Gerrard told the Rangers website.

"Having played in the Premier League, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks. John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature.

"He will add steel and presence to our midfield along with his quality which makes our squad much stronger, and to procure a player of John's profile and experience is very pleasing. Myself and the staff are looking forward to working with John. We know he is also very excited to get started at Rangers."

Lundstram admitted that the chance to work with Gerrard, as well as assistant manager Gary McAllister and first-team coach Michael Beale was too good to pass up.

Image: Rangers won their 55th top-flight title last season

"I spoke with the manager and he sold the club to me, and I was just taken aback by his ambition, vision and drive," Lundstram said. "I know Glasgow is like Liverpool - a proper football city with proper football fans, and I know the people are very similar and I am buzzing to be a part of the atmosphere I am moving into.

"The chance to work with Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister, as well as Michael Beale, was a huge draw. The manager is from the same area as me, and I want to learn from those coaches and become a better version of myself and continue to develop under them.

"As an outsider looking in, the scenes last season were unbelievable when the club won the league, and when I saw that, I knew I wanted to be a part of it and be a part of a club which wins more trophies for Rangers.

"There is something special still being built here and there is more to come. The pull of being in the Champions League was also massive for me and I want to help the team reach the group stage and make the most of that opportunity."