Rangers vs Celtic: First Old Firm match of 2021/22 season to be shown live on Sky Sports in August

Sky Sports will broadcast the first live Old Firm game of the season when Rangers take on Celtic on Sunday, August 29.
The game will kick-off at 12pm.
Rangers beat their Glasgow rivals three times in the Scottish Premiership last season on the way to winning back the league title, but Celtic will be under new management in 2021/22 following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.
Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership in the upcoming new season, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football.
Sky Sports had already announced it would broadcast three live games on the opening weekend of the season. In addition to those games and the Old Firm clash, Sky Sports will also broadcast Rangers' trip to Dundee United on August 7 and Dundee's meeting with Hibs on August 22.
Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports
Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
Saturday July 31
Rangers vs Livingston - Kick-off 1.30pm
Hearts vs Celtic - Kick-off 8pm
Sunday August 1
Motherwell vs Hibernian - Kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday August 7
Dundee Utd vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday August 22
Dundee v Hibernian - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday August 29
Rangers v Celtic - Kick-off 12pm