Toby Alderweireld: Tottenham defender completes transfer to Qatari side Al-Duhail

Toby Alderweireld originally joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, making 236 appearances for the club in all competitions; Alderweireld said in a post on Twitter: "This club will always be in mine and my family's heart"

Tuesday 27 July 2021 13:24, UK

AP: Toby Alderweireld
Former England defender Danny Mills believes Tottenham will have to sign a centre-back replacement for Toby Alderweireld after the Belgian left the club to join Qatari side Al-Duhail SC

Toby Alderweireld has completed his move from Tottenham to Qatari side Al-Duhail SC.

The 32-year-old defender leaves north London after six years, having originally arrived from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015.

He made 236 appearances in all competitions and was a part of the Tottenham side that reached the Champions League final two years ago, forming a strong partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgium international's departure comes a day after another long-serving player in Erik Lamela departed in a swap-plus-cash deal with Sevilla that saw Bryan Gil come the other way.

It continues what has been a busy few days for Tottenham, with news that Heung-Min Son had signed a new four-year deal quickly followed by the loan signing of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta.

Alderweireld was contracted until 2023 but both new technical director Fabio Paratici and new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo are in the process of reshaping the squad.

In a post on his Twitter account, Alderweireld said: "Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories.

"You made me feel a part of your club from the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special, stadium.

"Thank you first to the fans and then to my team-mates and every incredible member of the Spurs staff, backroom and beyond.

"This club will always be in mine and my family's heart. Love Toby."

