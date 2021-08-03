Jordan Nobbs: Arsenal confirm midfielder sustained ankle ligament damage in pre-season win over Chelsea

Jordan Nobbs sustained an ankle ligament injury in Arsenal's pre-season friendly against Chelsea on Sunday, the Gunners have announced.

The 28-year-old England midfielder was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium after her ankle was caught in a challenge from Erin Cuthbert.

A late Freya Jupp strike secured Arsenal's victory over the WSL champions after Chelsea's Reanna Blades cancelled out Katie McCabe's excellent first-half finish.

Arsenal said in a statement on their website on Tuesday Nobbs had suffered "an injury to the ligaments of her right ankle", adding: "She is now undergoing a review with a specialist to determine the recovery process."

The north London club are set to play their first competitive fixture under new manager Jonas Eidevall on August 18, a Champions League qualifying clash against Kazakhstan's Okzhetpes, while their Women's Super League campaign begins on September 5 with a match against Chelsea at Meadow Park.

