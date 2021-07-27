Coronavirus: Tottenham to trial NHS COVID Pass for fans attending Arsenal friendlies

Tottenham will trial the use of the NHS COVID Pass for supporters wanting to attend their men's and women's pre-season friendlies against Arsenal next month.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will take on their north London rivals at 2pm on August 8, followed by a women's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fans wanting to attend must prove they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus or have had a negative test within 48 hours of the match.

The trial comes after a Government announcement that a full vaccination against Covid-19 would be a condition of entry to large events from October 1.

Supporters under the age of 18 are not part of the trial nor need to present a negative test.

A Spurs statement read: "Tottenham Hotspur will be trialling the use of the NHS COVID Pass to verify the vaccination or Covid status of supporters attending our men's and women's matches against Arsenal on Sunday 8 August.

"This follows recent Government announcements and the necessity for the club to begin preparations for the potential of full vaccination against Covid-19 being a condition of entry to large events from 1 October."

Passes will be checked by a steward between the initial ticket check at the bottom of the stadium steps and ahead of arrival at the turnstiles.

Supporters will be asked to download, screengrab or print a copy of their NHS COVID Pass QR Code to ensure they are able to present it quickly.