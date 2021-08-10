Carabao Cup round-up: Rhian Brewster breaks Sheffield United duck, Plymouth thrash Peterborough

Rhian Brewster finally broke his Sheffield United duck as the Blades advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup following a 1-0 victory over Carlisle.

Brewster's first goal for the club since his transfer from Liverpool last summer separated the two teams, giving Slavisa Jokanovic his first win as manager.

Billy Sharp had an early effort blocked and Kacper Lopata saw his towering header saved by Lukas Jensen.

Brewster opened the scoring in the 24th minute, applying the finish after Sharp's shot was saved.

Hardie double helps Plymouth thrash Posh

Ryan Hardie's double helped Plymouth to a stunning 4-0 win over Championship side Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Hardie's first-half double and second-half Luke Jephcott and Panutche Camara goals made it a comfortable win for the League One side who have now progressed past the first round in the last four seasons.

Meanwhile, Marley Watkins struck twice on his Cardiff debut to save the Bluebirds from embarrassment and help them seal a 3-2 win over Sutton.

EFL new boys Sutton struck first through Donovan Wilson and they should have moved further clear as they missed several chances in their first League Cup appearance.

It allowed Watkins to turn the tables for an underwhelming Cardiff with goals either side of the break before Josh Murphy added a late third. Sutton rallied again with a late strike from Coby Rowe, but Cardiff saw the match out.

Surridge on target again for Stoke

New signing Sam Surridge bagged his second goal in as many games and skipper Harry Souttar was also on target as Stoke eased to a 2-1 home victory over Fleetwood.

Former Bournemouth striker Surridge pounced with a smart close-range finish on the stroke of half-time as the Championship side edged a scrappy affair against their League One visitors at the bet365 Stadium.

And Australia international defender Souttar powered a 77th-minute header beyond keeper Alex Cairns to secure Stoke's place in the second round.

James Chester deflected substitute Callum Morton's cross into his own net in the fourth and final minute of injury time, but the result was never in doubt.

Elsewhere, George Saville scored his first goal back at Millwall as the Championship side came from behind to defeat Portsmouth 2-1.

Saville returned to the Lions from Middlesbrough during the summer and his smartly-taken volley eventually saw off League One Pompey, who had defender Callum Johnson sent off.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild gave Portsmouth the perfect start when he seized upon a sloppy pass before running into space and slamming a shot into the bottom corner in just the fourth minute.

Millwall recovered from that early blow to level after 20 minutes when Jed Wallace's shot was pushed out by Pompey goalkeeper Alex Bass into the path of Scott Malone, who tucked away the rebound.

The turnaround was complete before the half-hour, as Saville did well to steer a volley from Wallace's cross into the corner from around the penalty spot.

Morecambe secure famous Ewood Park win

Morecambe came from behind to earn a famous 2-1 win at Blackburn.

Rovers dominated the first half and deservedly led through Tyrhys Dolan's header, but were pegged back early in the second half by Cole Stockton's confident finish.

And the Sky Bet League One new boys secured victory over the 2002 winners six minutes from the end when Burnley loanee Adam Phillips emphatically converted a penalty.

Timmy Abraham's early goal sent Newport through to the second round after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Ipswich at Portman Road.

The League One Tractor Boys were dominant for much of the match but failed to find the net as Abraham's fourth-minute goal was enough to see the fourth-tier Exiles through.

Championship side Preston knocked Mansfield out in the first round for the second year in a row after a hard-earned 3-0 victory at the One Call Stadium.

Scott Sinclair lifted home the coolest of finishes over Nathan Bishop after being put in by Sean Maguire's pass and Preston's second arrived on 71 minutes when substitute Emil Riis out-muscled Farrend Rawson before netting.

Brad Potts volleyed against the post with a delicious 75th-minute effort before Sinclair made it 3-0 after 81 minutes, firing home low after a precision pass into the box from Ben Whiteman.

Wigan knock out Hull on pens

Wigan caused a minor upset at Hull by progressing to the second round following a penalty shoot-out victory.

Manchester United loan signing Di'Shon Bernard missed the key spot-kick when he fired over the crossbar, allowing Jordan Cousins to score the winning penalty and earn League One Wigan a deserved victory.

With the game having ended 1-1 after normal time, the Latics prevailed 8-7 on spot-kicks and can look forward to the next round following a solid performance against the Championship side.

Meanwhile, Paul Osew hit the winner as AFC Wimbledon booked their place in the second round with a 1-0 win at south London neighbours Charlton.

Elsewhere, Oldham edged out League Two rivals Tranmere 4-3 on penalties following a thrilling first-round tie at Boundary Park.

The game finished 2-2 after 90 minutes before Oldham keeper Danny Rogers saved penalties from Paul Glatzel and Peter Clarke in the dramatic shoot-out.

Derby survived a Carabao Cup scare before beating Salford 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out at Pride Park.

The Rams trailed 2-0 and 3-2 before Ravel Morrison made it 3-3 and goalkeeper Ryan Allsop saved Luke Burgess' spot-kick to put the Sky Bet Championship side through.

Joseph Anang was the hero with two shootout saves as League Two Stevenage defeated neighbours Luton 3-0 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The home side conceded the lead twice in a chaotic four-goal first half, with goals by Elliott List and Ben Coker cancelled out by Luton's Cameron Jerome and Admiral Muskwe.

Josh Sheehan's penalty shoot-out winner put Sky Bet League One new boys Bolton into the second round at the expense of Championship side Barnsley, with a helping hand from debutant goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Dixon saved Devante Cole's spot-kick, leaving midfielder Sheehan to score past Jack Walton and secure a 5-4 shoot-out win following a goalless 90 minutes.

Martin secures first Swansea win

New Swansea head coach Russell Martin secured his first victory at the second time of asking when his side defeated a youthful Reading outfit 3-0 in the Carabao Cup first round.

City went ahead in the 16th minute of a low-key first period when defender Joel Latibeaudiere nodded in powerfully.

Swansea continued their dominance after the break, with Ben Cabango heading in a second goal on the hour mark and Joel Piroe slotting in a third late on.

Lewis Thomas was Forest Green's penalty shoot-out hero as the League Two side stunned Championship Bristol City.

Regan Hendry equalised for the hosts deep into stoppage time as the game went to spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw.

And with Rovers leading 6-5, Thomas dived the right way to keep out Cameron Pring's kick.

Second-half goals from Alfie May and Kyle Vassell saw Cheltenham ease into the second round with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Much-changed Gillingham advanced with a 10-9 victory in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Crawley after a thrilling contest ended 2-2 at the Broadfield Stadium.

Frenchman Ludwig Francillette was the only player to miss from the spot as the Gills were pushed all the way by their League Two opponents.

Much-changed Birmingham squeezed through to the second round after debutant Marcel Oakley's late goal downed a spirited Colchester 1-0 at St Andrew's.

Oakley's deflected shot in the 76th minute finally saw off the League Two side as crowds returned to St. Andrew's for the first time since March 2020.

Sunderland scored either side of half-time to book their place in the next round with a 2-1 win at Port Vale.

Josh Hawkes netted with a confident finish before Aiden O'Brien converted from the spot. Jamie Proctor pulled one back but it was not enough to give Darrell Clarke a win in his 500th game as a manager.

Ten-man Crewe dug out a 1-0 win at Hartlepool. Callum Ainley's thumping volley proved decisive in Pools' first game in the competition since 2016 after four seasons in the National League.

Elsewhere, David Stockdale was the hero as Wycombe booked their place in the second round with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Exeter after a goalless draw.

The Chairboys keeper saved spot-kicks by Jack Sparkes, Jonathan Grounds and James Dodd and also scored one himself.

Accrington's Colby Bishop struck a late winner to see off League One rivals Rotherham United 2-1.

The visitors deservedly led at the break thanks to hitman Dion Charles, but Kieran Sadlier levelled the scores with a long-range free-kick before Bishop's winner four minutes from time.

Youngster Dimitri Sea's second-half stunner fired Barrow into the second round of the EFL Cup for the first time since 1969 with a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe at Holker Street.

It was Mark Cooper's first win since taking charge of the Bluebirds following an opening-day defeat at Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two.

Dimi Mitov saved two penalties as Cambridge beat Swindon 3-1 in a shoot-out following a 0-0 draw.

Mitov denied Jack Payne and Harry McKirdy before Rob Hunt fired over after Cambridge had scored all three of their spot-kicks.

Teenager Tom Bloxham came off the bench to fire home the winning penalty as Shrewsbury beat Lincoln on spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw.

Teddy Bishop and Tom Hopper had put Lincoln in control but Daniel Udoh's double helped Salop come from 2-0 down in the game, before Bloxham stepped up to smash home the winning kick.

Doncaster were 4-3 winners on penalties against Walsall. The game had ended in a goalless draw over 90 minutes.