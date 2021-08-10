Carabao Cup: Rochdale given bye to second round after coronavirus outbreak at Harrogate Town

Rochdale have been given a bye into the Carabao Cup second round after Harrogate Town were unable to fulfil the fixture following a coronavirus outbreak.

Harrogate were due to host the first-round tie at the EnviroVent Stadium on Tuesday evening, but on Monday they postponed their next three fixtures with a number of players either having tested positive or self-isolating.

Town sought to reschedule the cup tie but the proposed date did not leave time for logistical arrangements to be made.

Leyton Orient were also eliminated from the competition for the same reason last season after their third-round tie against Tottenham was called off.

The second round of the Carabao Cup takes place from August 24-25.

Rochdale began their League Two campaign with a 3-2 defeat at Harrogate on Saturday.