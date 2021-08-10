Carabao Cup: Rochdale given bye to second round after coronavirus outbreak at Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town sought to reschedule the Carabao Cup tie but the proposed date did not leave time for logistical arrangements to be made; the second round of the Carabao Cup takes place from August 24-25

Tuesday 10 August 2021 20:35, UK

Rochdale

Rochdale have been given a bye into the Carabao Cup second round after Harrogate Town were unable to fulfil the fixture following a coronavirus outbreak.

Harrogate were due to host the first-round tie at the EnviroVent Stadium on Tuesday evening, but on Monday they postponed their next three fixtures with a number of players either having tested positive or self-isolating.

Town sought to reschedule the cup tie but the proposed date did not leave time for logistical arrangements to be made.

Leyton Orient were also eliminated from the competition for the same reason last season after their third-round tie against Tottenham was called off.

The second round of the Carabao Cup takes place from August 24-25.

Also See:

Trending

Rochdale began their League Two campaign with a 3-2 defeat at Harrogate on Saturday.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q