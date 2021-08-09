Harrogate Town's next three games postponed due to Covid-19 cases

Harrogate Town's next three fixtures have been postponed after positive Covid-19 tests within the League Two club's squad.

Those affected will be required to self-isolate in line with government and EFL guidance.

Harrogate had been due to host Rochdale in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, before back-to-back away games at Crawley and Leyton Orient on August 14 and 17 respectively.

Under competition rules, Harrogate's Carabao Cup tie will need to be rescheduled before the second round takes place from August 24-25 or Rochdale would be awarded a bye.

The EFL said in a statement: "Following discussions with the club, the league has agreed to Harrogate's request to rearrange the league fixtures with all parties now to mutually find alternative dates which will be confirmed in due course.

"In respect of rescheduling the Carabao Cup game, the league will consider any proposal put forward by the club as under the rules, if a fixture is not able to be re-arranged ahead of the following round, then a club would have to forfeit the tie."

Harrogate beat Rochdale 3-2 in their opening game of the League Two season on Saturday.

The Yorkshire club are next scheduled to host Barrow on August 21, with the re-arranged dates for the two postponed league games to be announced in due course.