Yan Couto: Braga interested in Manchester City right-back amid Celtic interest over loan move

Braga are showing interest in Manchester City's Yan Couto, who is still undecided about a loan move to Celtic despite his VIP treatment at Parkhead on Thursday night.

Couto was in Glasgow to watch Celtic beat Jablonec and qualify for a Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar, after an invitation from the Scottish club.

But the Brazilian right-back, who spent last season on loan at Girona, is still considering his options despite Celtic making their interest known several weeks ago.

Ange Postecoglou's side had moved on to other targets but were not prepared to meet Royal Antwerp's valuation of more than £5m for Aurelio Buta.

Legia Warsaw's Croatia international Josip Juranovic remains a possibility - and valued at half that of Aurelio at around £2.5m (€3m) - while Celtic still try to lure Couto from the Etihad.

