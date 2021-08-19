Romain Perraud: Southampton switch, Premier League adaptation and ambitions, and the challenge of Manchester United this weekend

With the exception of those affiliated to Southampton, Romain Perraud may not be a household name, but the journey he has just embarked on is a familiar one.

Southampton's summer transfer window has been dominated by the departures of Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard, as well as speculation over James Ward-Prowse's future, so much so the acquisition of 23-year-old defender Perraud from French club Stade Brest has gone somewhat under the radar.

Given Southampton's track record of transforming relatively unknown quantities into Premier League stars, however, it really should not have, for Perraud has arrived on the south coast intent at seizing his Premier League dream with both hands.

"It's amazing, it's a dream," the left-back exclusively told Sky Sports, ahead of Southampton's game against Manchester United on Super Sunday.

"When I was young it [the Premier League] was my favourite championship and now, I am here. I need to adapt to the Premier League, it has really big teams, but it was important, and I couldn't turn it down.

"I am a player who gives his best, I try to give my best every time. I play with more energy, with heart, I run the channels when I can and try to get involved in the attack when I can.

"It's a big challenge for me to play here but with more time, more training and adaptation I think it will come naturally. I think I can improve.

Image: Romain Perraud made his Premier League debut in Southampton's opening-day defeat at Everton

"The most important thing was the conversation I had with the coach and the director of the board because I'm a young player and I need to progress and improve my game, and they think Southampton is the best club for me.

"At Southampton, there is a way to form players, to give them a chance, and the club has a good mentality. I am very happy to be here and hope we have a great season."

Perraud was thrust into Premier League football at the deep end on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 season, experiencing the highs as Southampton took the lead against Everton at a hostile Goodison Park, and the lows as the hosts roared back to inflict a 3-1 defeat on the Saints.

It was a stark introduction to the rigours of top-flight football in England for Perraud but an experience he will never forget for all the right reasons.

"It was amazing," he added. "Goodison Park was the right place to begin. It was a typical stadium, it was loud.

"It was very emotional with the fans returning and, for us, it was the first time in a long time we met our fans. I had goosebumps; it was nice."

On how the Premier League compared to Ligue 1, Perraud continued: "The intensity and number of duels is not the same as in France. In France we have a good championship, but the Premier League is the best in the world.

"After 20 minutes I was breathing heavily, but given I time I think I will be good. The first impression left an impression because of the intensity and fight.

"We scored the first goal and quietened down Goodison Park, but in the second half you could see the power of the fans. We have forgotten the power of fans over the last two years playing without them."

Image: Perraud competed against some of the best in the game during his two-year stint at Stade Brest

Perraud's final season in France was a difficult one for his club Stade Brest, who narrowly avoided relegation from Ligue 1, but on a personal level it was a campaign that saw the full-back excel.

Three goals and seven assists in 36 league appearances were figures which made clubs stand up and take notice of his potential, but it was his stellar performances in a system not too dissimilar to the one deployed by Ralph Hasenhuttl which convinced the Saints to make their move.

"I think my position on the ground is similar [to what it was at Brest]," Perraud explained. "I spoke to the manager about a lot information, ways to play [before I signed].

"It was a great call to start with and it was important for me to have the feedback from the coach. I felt good and after that I made my decision.

"But, for now, I need to be more focused on my defensive work because that is my first job. After that I can bring my energy, my crossing and shots when I can and when the coach tells me."

Up next for Perraud on his Premier League adventure is Sunday's visit of Manchester United. Having rubbed shoulders with the stars of Paris Saint-Germain in France last season, he is relishing testing himself against one of English football's finest.

"It's a big opportunity to play against this team," Perraud said. "When you are a player you want to play against the best teams in the world.

"In France I played against Paris Saint-Germain, who have great players. It will be a big challenge for us but with one game anything is possible. I hope it will be a great result for us, we deserve it."

Sunday will be a momentous occasion for both Perraud and Southampton. His home debut coincides with the gates of St. Mary's re-opening fully for the first time since March 3, 2020, and he issued a special message to supporters before their first meeting.

"I want to say thank you; thank you for everything, thank you for the welcome. It was amazing. Sunday will be a special day because our fans will come back to St. Mary's. To see everybody will great."