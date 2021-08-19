Leeds transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa admits further arrivals at Elland Road are unlikely this summer

Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United are unlikely to make further additions to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Leeds signed Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, winger Jack Harrison from Manchester City on a permanent deal and Valerenga's Norway U21 goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson ahead of this season.

Ezgjan Alioski, Barry Douglas and Pablo Hernandez are among those who have departed the club.

The Leeds head coach, who recently signed a new one-year extension at the club, said prior to Saturday's match against Everton: "It's not probable that any more signings will be made. I'm happy with the players I can count on at the moment."

Burnley

Leeds United Sunday 29th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

"It's the same group as last season with the substitution of Firpo for (Ezgjan) Alioski. If we have the option to bring another player in we will do it as long as that player is able to challenge the player who already has that position."

Leeds, who finished ninth in the Premier League in 2020/21, have been cautious with their spending in the current transfer market having invested heavily on the arrivals of Rodrigo, Raphinha, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Helder Costa last year.

"Signings that strengthen the team means a player has to compete with players who already have a position. That means there's a very high cost to these," Bielsa said.

Leeds will be without the injured duo of Kalvin Phillips and Llorente against Everton after they missed last weekend's opening 5-1 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"Another week of work means physically [Phillips] is better and closer," Bielsa said, adding Llorente would be able to compete for a place only from next week.