Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed Arsenal's Premier League loss at Brentford due to coronavirus

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at Brentford after returning positive coronavirus tests, the club have confirmed.

Aubameyang could be available for Arsenal's Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, after a bout of coronavirus saw the striker miss the Gunners' opening Premier League defeat.

The captain has tested negative, will return to training, and be assessed prior to Sunday's match at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, the club have said Lacazette is still recovering from the disease, and will not be at Mikel Arteta's disposal for their clash with the Blues.

Willian has also returned a positive test and his recovery is being monitored ahead of Sunday, while back-up goalkeeper Alex Runnarson is also currently self-isolating after catching the virus.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

