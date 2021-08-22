Bayern Munich edge past Cologne for first Bundesliga win - European round-up

Bayern Munich secured their first win of the Bundesliga campaign with a 3-2 victory over battling Cologne thanks to Serge Gnabry's double and a Robert Lewandowski strike.

Gnabry thundered the ball past Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn in the 71st minute of the contest at the Allianz Arena to settle his team's nerves, after the visitors had struck through Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth to make it 2-2.

The contest began on a sombre note after Bayern paid tribute to club hero Gerd Müller who died at the age of 75 last week, and it was Lewandowski who sparked it to life five minutes after the break by tapping in Jamal Musiala's pass.

Gnabry doubled their advantage with a side-footed goal from Thomas Müller's low cross, but Modeste pulled one back almost immediately in the 60th minute before Uth finished in style to level the contest two minutes later.

Earlier, 10-man Union Berlin drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim, with Taiwo Awoniyi netting a second-half equaliser, after team-mate Niko Giesselmann had scored the opener in the 10th minute.

Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma had drawn his side level at 1-1 in the 14th minute before Jacob Bruun Larsen thought he had sealed all three points with a well-taken goal.

The game turned scrappy towards the end and Berlin defender Marvin Friedrich was sent off in added time when he brought down Sargis Adamyan just outside the box for his second yellow card.

Ligue 1: Lyon denied by two-goal comeback

Image: Clermont were 3-1 down with 10 minutes to go against Lyon before pulling back to draw

Ligue 1 newcomers Clermont Foot fought back from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw at Lyon after second-half substitute Elbasan Rashani netted a superb brace to continue their good start in the top flight.

In the day's other matches, Montpellier celebrated a comeback 3-1 home win over Lorient, Strasbourg were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Troyes and Angers earned a 1-1 draw at Bordeaux.

Metz were also held to a 1-1 home draw by Reims, with home manager Frederic Antonetti and his counterpart Oscar Garcia shown red cards for dissent by referee Florent Batta in the 87th minute of a contest littered by fouls.

Lyon appeared to be cruising towards their first league win of the season after a Moussa Dembele double helped them to a 3-1 first-half lead, with Lucas Paqueta adding the other to cancel out a Sinaly Diomande own goal.

The home side missed a string of chances after the break and were punished after Swedish-born Kosovo winger Rashani pulled one back with a dinked finish and then levelled in stoppage time with a superb header.

The result left Clermont, who had never played in the top tier before, third in the standings on seven points from three games, behind second-placed Angers on goal difference.

PSG are top with a maximum nine points after Friday's 4-2 win at Brest. Angers also kept their unbeaten record intact after Romain Thomas struck in the 38th minute at Bordeaux, whose forward Sekou Mara gave the home side a 10th-minute lead.

Marshall Munetsi headed Reims against Mets into a seventh-minute lead before Habib Maiga equalised with a rasping long-range shot into the top corner in the 14th.

A Dimitry Bertaud own goal fired Lorient ahead at Strasbourg but the home side hit back through Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi and Andy Delort before the visitors had Houboulang Mendes sent off in the closing stages.