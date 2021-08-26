Europa League, Europa Conference League group stage draws: When is it and who could Leicester, West Ham, Rangers, Celtic and Tottenham face?

The Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draws take place on Friday, with Leicester, West Ham, Rangers, Celtic and Tottenham set to discover their opponents in the 2021/22 competition.

When are the draws?

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage draw takes place from 11am (BST) on Friday, August 27 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Europa Conference League draw follows later from 12.30pm.

Which teams are in the Europa League draw?

Image: Jamie Vardy is going on another European adventure with Leicester

Twelve sides made it through to the group stage by virtue of their league position last season, while 10 sides transferred from the Champions League after missing out on qualification for that competition and 10 sides qualified via the Europa League play-offs.

England: Leicester City, West Ham

Leicester City, West Ham Spain : Real Sociedad, Real Betis

: Real Sociedad, Real Betis Italy : Napoli, Lazio

: Napoli, Lazio Germany : Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen

: Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen France : Lyon, Marseille, Monaco**

: Lyon, Marseille, Monaco** Portugal : Braga

: Braga Netherlands : PSV Eindhoven**

: PSV Eindhoven** Russia : Lokomotiv Moscow, Spartak Moscow**

: Lokomotiv Moscow, Spartak Moscow** Belgium : Genk**, Antwerp*

: Genk**, Antwerp* Denmark : Midtjylland**, Brondby**

: Midtjylland**, Brondby** Czech Republic : Sparta Prague**

: Sparta Prague** Croatia : Dinamo Zagreb**

: Dinamo Zagreb** Bulgaria : Ludogorets**

: Ludogorets** Hungary : Ferencvaros**

: Ferencvaros** Scotland: Rangers*, Celtic*

Rangers*, Celtic* Turkey: Fenerbache*, Galatasaray*

Fenerbache*, Galatasaray* Austria: Rapid Vienna*

Rapid Vienna* Serbia: Crvena Zvezda*

Crvena Zvezda* Greece: Olympiakos*

Olympiakos* Poland: Legia Warsaw*

Legia Warsaw* Switzerland: Sturm Graz*

*UEFA Europa League play-off winners

**Transferred from UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round (four from Champions Path, six from League Path)

How does the Europa League draw work?

Image: West Ham have European commitments this season

Teams will be divided into four pots, based on their UEFA club coefficients.

One team from each of the four seeding pots will be drawn into the eight groups, A-H, and no side can face another from their league at this stage.

What's the Europa League format?

Teams in each group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.

Group winners will progress to the round of 16.

Runners-up will go into the new knockout round play-offs, where they will face the third-placed UEFA Champions League teams for places in the round of 16.

Third-placed sides transfer to the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 1: September 16 2021

Matchday 2: September 30 2021

Matchday 3: October 21 2021

Matchday 4: November 4 2021

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League draw?

The 10 teams eliminated in the Europa League play-offs: Alashkert FC (Armenia), HJK Helsinki (Finland), FC Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine), Randers FC (Denmark), AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), CFR Cluj-Napoca (Romania), SK Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia), Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) and NS Mura (Slovenia).

They join 22 others who have come through Europa Conference League qualifying:

England: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Italy: Roma

Roma Germany: Union Berlin

Union Berlin France: Rennes

Rennes Netherlands: Vitesse, Feyenoord

Vitesse, Feyenoord Norway: Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt Estonia: Flora

Flora Gibraltar: Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps Denmark: Copenhagen

Copenhagen Switzerland: Basel

Basel Belgium: Gent

Gent Israel: Maccabi Haifa, Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Maccabi Haifa, Maccabi Tel-Aviv Kazakhstan: Kairat Almaty

Kairat Almaty Cyprus: Anorthosis

Anorthosis Bulgaria: CSKA-Sofia

CSKA-Sofia Czech Republic: Jablonec

Jablonec Austria: LASK

LASK Greece: PAOK

PAOK Serbia: Partizan

Partizan Azerbaijan: Qarabag

How does the Europa Conference League draw work?

Teams will be divided into four pots based on club coefficients.

The teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with each containing one team from each seeding pot. No side can face another from their league at this stage.

What's the Europa Conference League format?

Teams in each group face each other home and away, with the same pairs of sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.

Group winners progress to the round of 16, while runners-up go into the knockout round play-offs, where they will meet teams who finished third in their Europa League groups.

When are the Europa Conference League group stage games?

Matchday 1: September 16 2021

Matchday 2: September 30 2021

Matchday 3: October 21 2021

Matchday 4: November 4 2021

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs

March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16

April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals

April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals

May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)