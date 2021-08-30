Manchester United transfer news: Daniel James could be allowed to leave on loan, Amad Diallo Feyenoord loan off

Daniel James could be allowed to leave Manchester United on loan in this window.

The 23-year-old has started two of United's first three Premier League matches of the season, including Sunday's 1-0 win at Wolves.

However, the impending return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford could impact James' minutes and there are a number of clubs interested in taking him on a temporary basis.

A decision is expected to be made by the club imminently, with the window due to close on August 31.

Image: Diallo was heavily linked with a loan move to Feyenoord before his injury

Meanwhile, Amad Diallo is likely to stay at United in this window after he suffered an injury in training.

The 19-year-old was available for loan as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen for the winger to get some experience away from the club.

Feyenoord were heavy favourites for his signature, but the Eredivisie side's sporting director Frank Arnesen confirmed they will not be pursuing a deal in this window.

The player, who was also linked with a temporary switch to Championship side Sheffield United, could move on a temporary basis in the January transfer window instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his Manchester United medical as he closes on a return to his former club.

United announced they had reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign the 36-year-old forward on Friday.

Personal terms have been agreed on a two-year contract, with the required aspects of the deal to be finalised before the deadline on Tuesday night.

The Premier League club will pay around €15m (£12.87m) plus a further €8m (£6.86m) in add-ons for the Portugal captain, who underwent a medical in Lisbon over the weekend.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first spell with United between 2003 and 2009.

