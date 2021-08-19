Amad Diallo: Sheffield United interested in signing Manchester United winger on loan

Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan.

The Championship club are looking to add reinforcements following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Manchester United may allow him to leave in search of more game time, but a final decision has yet to be made.

Amad arrived at Old Trafford in January after a £37m fee was agreed with Serie A side Atalanta the previous October.

The 19-year-old has made eight appearances for United, scoring once, but may find his first-team opportunities limited following the arrival of Jadon Sancho earlier in the summer window.

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is finalising a season-long loan move to Brazilian club Flamengo.

Pereira was an unused substitute as United opened their Premier League season with a 5-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

Image: Andreas Pereira is set for another loan away from Manchester United

The 25-year-old's contract at Old Trafford runs until the summer of 2023, with United holding an option of extending it by a further year.

The Brazilian spent last season at Serie A club Lazio and a move to Flamengo will be the fourth time he has been loaned out by United following spells at Granada and Valencia.

