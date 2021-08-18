Andreas Pereira: Manchester United midfielder finalising season-long move to Flamengo

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is finalising a season-long loan move to Brazilian club Flamengo.

Pereira was an unused substitute as United opened their Premier League season with a 5-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

The 25-year-old's contract at Old Trafford runs until the summer of 2023, with United holding an option of extending it by a further year.

The Brazilian spent last season at Serie A club Lazio and a move to Flamengo will be the fourth time he has been loaned out by United following spells at Granada and Valencia.

Pereira made 40 appearances for United during the 2019/20 campaign, but the additions of Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 and Donny van de Beek last summer have pushed him down the pecking order.

He has played 75 games for United in total, scoring four goals and registering five assists.

